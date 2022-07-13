Streetlight outage resolved in Evansville neighborhood

It's been two weeks since Frederick Cook reached out to 44News and expressed his concerns about the streetlight outage in his neighborhood, a safety hazard he wanted addressed.
"Light out in the area, that's an opportunity to break in a car and steal a gun and do a drive by or rob somebody," said Cook.
Prior to reaching out to 44News, Cook said he contacted CenterPoint Energy multiple times to fix the lights but he said nothing came from it, but that quickly changed.
"Probably about an hour or two after that interview they were right out here with the trucks and they were fixing the lights," said Cook.
Cook said he's thankful the company acted so swiftly and that most of the streetlights in his neighborhood were restored.
As the President of the Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods, he feels it's only right to speak up about the dangers of situations like this and he hope's it encourages others experiencing something similar to do the same.
"You have to speak up" said Cook. "there's a lot of indecencies that need to be addressed in the city and I know you can't take care of every bodies problems at one time but these are things that need attention."
Now that the issue has been resolved there's one more thing Cook has to say.
"I want to thank Channel 44," said Cook.