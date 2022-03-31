 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stretch of Illinois Highway Will Honor a Fallen Wayne County Deputy

  • 0
Deputy Sean Riley and family

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley with family

Illinois State Representative Adam Niemerg proposed a resolution to name a portion of Interstate-64 in Wayne County after Deputy Sean Riley.

Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty back in December of 2021, when during a traffic stop he was shot by 40 year-old Ray Tate.

Wednesday Niemerg was and the Riley family proposed a stretch of Highway on Intersate-64 be renamed as "The Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway."

The Illinois House unanimously passed the resolution.

As for Riley's killer, Ray Tate pleaded guilty to murder earlier this month.

Recommended for you