Stretch of Illinois Highway Will Honor a Fallen Wayne County Deputy

Illinois State Representative Adam Niemerg proposed a resolution to name a portion of Interstate-64 in Wayne County after Deputy Sean Riley.
Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty back in December of 2021, when during a traffic stop he was shot by 40 year-old Ray Tate.
Wednesday Niemerg was and the Riley family proposed a stretch of Highway on Intersate-64 be renamed as "The Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway."
The Illinois House unanimously passed the resolution.
As for Riley's killer, Ray Tate pleaded guilty to murder earlier this month.