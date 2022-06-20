Striping efforts begin on several western Kentucky routes

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers of striping efforts beginning Monday.
KYTC says crews will be out doing laying fresh yellow stripes on different routes in counties including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Daviess.
KYTC says that in total, there are just under 600 miles of yellow striping to be performed. The work is expected to take about 10 days total.
While the striping work is performed, drivers should remain aware of slow-moving traffic.
A full list of locations where the work is being performed can be seen on the KYTC District 2 Facebook page.