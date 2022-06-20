 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Striping efforts begin on several western Kentucky routes

  • Updated
  • 0
road striping

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers of striping efforts beginning Monday.

KYTC says crews will be out doing laying fresh yellow stripes on different routes in counties including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Daviess.

KYTC says that in total, there are just under 600 miles of yellow striping to be performed. The work is expected to take about 10 days total.

While the striping work is performed, drivers should remain aware of slow-moving traffic.

A full list of locations where the work is being performed can be seen on the KYTC District 2 Facebook page.

