Strolling to safety: VCSO shares picture of deputy doing a good deed

  • Updated
Deputy walks woman back home

VCSO Deputy Gorman walking a woman back to her group home after responding to a call for help.

 Brian Miller

VANDERBURGH COUNTY (WEVV)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is highlighting what it calls a good example of community policing.

According to a Facebook post, a deputy recently walked a woman home who needed a ride but too nervous about riding in the back of the deputy's vehicle.

The incident began with a request from a group home involving a resident who had wandered off from the home.

When the deputy made contact with the resident, she told him that she was scared to walk back alone and did not want to ride in the back of the deputy's patrol car.

The responding deputy took it upon himself to walk the woman back to her group home, about six blocks away.

 

