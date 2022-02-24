Student Charged for Threats Made Toward Webster County High School

The Kentucky State Police says a student has been charged after threats of violence were made online towards Webster County High School.
KSP says they were requested by the Webster County Sheriff's Office Wednesday to investigate threats of violence made toward the high school.
We're told a trooper responded to the school and preliminary investigation revealed a juvenile made "implied threats of violence" toward the school on social media.
Officials say the juvenile was detained by the school resource officer prior to the trooper's arrival.
The juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree.
Due to the suspect being underaged, their name won't be released.
KSP says the investigation remains ongoing at this time.