Student shot with BB gun while walking home from Evansville middle school, police say

A middle school student had minor injuries after being shot with a BB gun several times while walking home in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to an area of W. Buena Vista Road on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. to take a battery report.
When they got there, they spoke with the 911 caller and the juvenile victim.
The reporter said that their child was walking home from school when they were shot with a BB gun.
The child told officers that they were walking home from school when someone in a white vehicle that was driving by shot them at least twice with the BB gun. The victim went on to tell officers that they felt pain on their arm and the back of their neck.
Police said the victim couldn't tell exactly what kind of vehicle the shooter was in, but that it happened in the area of N. Fulton Avenue and W. Buena Vista Road.
The student told police that at first, they thought they had been shot with a real gun and were scared. After that, they contacted their parent to come get them.
Officers said they used their body cams to document minor injuries on the child.