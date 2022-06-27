Student volunteers help repair homes in Daviess and McLean Co.

In Kentucky, a group of teenagers and young adults were out in the Daviess County community on Monday helping repair homes across the county.
Kentucky Changers is a youth ministry group that brings students from across Kentucky into various cities across the Bluegrass to help repair homes for those in need.
“We’ve got roofing projects, and we’re building decks and porches, and we’re putting on siding and we’re painting to show them they can do something for people who need it in the name of Christ," said John Ball, mission strategist for Kentucky Changers.
And the student volunteers spoke today about why they do all of this.
“I started this about three years ago, back in 2019, and I just instantly fell in love with it," said Logan Griffiths. "My first year, I came out here onn my birthday, and just having the fellowship of the homeowner and your crew just with you… it's just unforgettable.”
Griffiths, along with more than 20 other student volunteers, helped out today by completely rebuilding the home of two disabled members of the Owensboro community, and the opportunity to help those that need it is something these students couldn’t miss out on.
“To come out here and help these people free of charge… it’s just an amazing feeling to me," said Griffiths.
Today's home repair is one of more than 18 different projects that the Changers will be completing this week in Daviess and McLean county.