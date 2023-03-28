 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Students distressed by school shootings; how you can help

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman waits outside Covenant School after a school shooting on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — When students hear news of a school shooting, sometimes while sitting in the classroom themselves, they can come home with emotions they don’t know how to process.

Imagine being nine years old and hopping on the bus in the morning, knowing that just the day before, three kids your age started their day off the same way, but never came home.

Licensed therapist Jody Baumstein of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life said being present is a good place to start. "We don't want to leave them alone to figure this out. We want to be right there with them."

Stress can manifest differently in children than in adults, and sometimes that can make attempts to help difficult. "All of the sudden they might be really avoidant of people, places, or things that are reminding them of this," Baumstein said, "or they might be consumed with really intrusive thoughts or nightmares."

According to Baumstein, patience, openness, and attentiveness can go a long way. "Sit back and really just listen to what it is that they're saying. Notice what they're not saying but maybe that they're showing you. So, are they fidgety? Are they tearful? Just give them the space to experience it all."

When they do ask uncomfortable questions, it’s crucial not to lie. "We can't tell them that something like this will never happen in their community, in their school, but we can validate their feelings that it is scary," Baumstein said.

She said children need to be able to feel and react to stressful situations in their own way. "Even if you weren't in that school or that community, you can still be having a really significant response to it."

Sometimes kids aren’t ready to talk, and turning to other forms of expression like music, art, and dance can be the emotional release they need.

