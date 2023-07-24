 Skip to main content
Students return to school with a fresh new look thanks to the Alma Randolph Foundation

  • Updated
  • 0
Foundation helps families provide their children with new school outfits.
Aaliyah Mulero

Families of students received funds from the Alma Randolph Foundation to prepare for the start of school.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation hosted it's annual back-to-school shopping trip. 

Excitement was not in short supply for students as they get ready to go back to school in their first day outfits. 

For founder Alma Randolph, going through financial struggles helped her to create a charity that helps families in times of hardship. 

"I recall dreading going to school on the first day back to school. Why? Because you can identify the haves from the have nots more than any other time," says Randolph.

The foundations moto? To give a hand up not a hand out.

With the start of school around the corner, the foundations goal is to make sure children have what they need to feel successful for their first day back. 

Incoming 7th grade student, Maleah Potter, says "It's your first appearance. Those new teachers, those new students, that's going to be their first time seeing you". 

The money used for this event is raised throughout the year through various fundraisers. 

This year over $27,000 was raised, helping over 230 children. 

Each child received around $110 each for outfits. 

The foundation has been apart of helping over 17,000 disadvantaged children and have helped upgrade the homes of 65 families. 

