Study: Kentucky Roads Among Most Dangerous in Nation

If you're driving in the Bluegrass, you might want to reconsider activating cruise control.
According to a study conducted by 1-800 injured, Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads in the country.
Of all the states, it ranks sixth.
The findings are based on an index of fatality rates per 100,000 people, per 100 million vehicle miles traveled and per 100,000 licensed drivers. All those numbers are combined to create a road danger rating on 10-point scale.
Kentucky's score is 8.71.
"We do work a lot of wrecks; however, it would be surprising to say we'd be in the top 10," Kentucky State Trooper Corey King said.
When King heard the stats, there was some initial shock.
His team at Post 16 serves many of our Western Kentucky communities including Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio and Union counties, so at least in this area, he feels it's probably not the landscape coming into play.
"It doesn't seem to the point, at least around here, that it is overly significant," he said. "Out west, typically it's a little flatter. Middle part of the state is hilly and you go complete east of Kentucky, it's mountainous."
But there is one human factor that King said could be a driving cause.
"At least a third of our fatalities attribute to possibly the lack of wearing a seatbelt and I think that is one of the first lines of defense we all could have at our disposal when we're driving," he said.
The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety updates a daily report of statewide fatalities from accidents involving commercialized motorized vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians.
As of June 1, that number is 252 for the year -- 19 of those deaths in Western Kentucky.
And while more that 53% of victims were not wearing seatbelts at the times of the crashes, King said it's distracted driving that's causing most of the wrecks in the first place.
"We have so much technology at our fingertips and oftentimes it's used by the driver and that very well could lead to that," King said.
Across the Ohio, the Hoosier State's road fatality ranking is lower on the list at 22.
When it comes to actual road quality however, that's a better story.
Indiana comes in at 6th and Kentucky at 8th.