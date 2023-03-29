Study shows firearms as most likely cause of death in children 18 & younger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A study from the CDC shows that children and teens are more likely to die by guns than anything else.
The data is from 2021, and shows that firearms have been the leading cause of death for us children and teens since the pandemic started, representing 19% of deaths for children 18 years and younger.
44News spoke to Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville Police, who said that a reoccurring trend officers see is how readily available guns are to youth in their own homes.
"Juveniles cannot walk into a store and buy a gun, so when they have weapons, have firearms, have access to firearms, they're obviously getting them from adults, or found out in the public, or they may even be stolen" said Sgt. Gray.
According to police, there have already been 9 incidents in 2023 involving juveniles and firearms in Evansville.
"I think that it's important to get in our schools and talk about the safety aspect of guns, and I think that some parents may hesitate because they think that they don't want to start that conversation and spark that interest in their child, but what they have to understand is that interest is probably already there" she said.