'Stuff the Bus' campaign returning to western Kentucky on July 29

Education officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say the annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign will return to the area at the end of July.
The annual campaign will benefit two local districts, the Daviess County Public Schools district and the Owensboro Public Schools district.
Each district will be collecting school supplies with a bus stationed at both Walmart locations in Owensboro (5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Leitchfield Rd.).
During the event, the public is encouraged to "stuff the bus" by donating school supplies, such as backpacks, pencils, eraser pencil tops, pens, and more.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29.
You can see a full list of needed items below.