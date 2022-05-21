 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Across all of west Kentucky, far southeast Missouri,
extreme southeast Illinois, and southwest Indiana. This includes
locations along and southeast of a line from Charleston Missouri
to Princeton Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Sturgis man facing 204 charges after threatening mass shooting, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Sturgis man facing 204 charges after threatening mass shooting, sheriff's office says
Marisa Patwa

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after they say he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a facility that employees over 200 people. 

Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis was arrested on Friday on 204 counts of Terroristic Threatening. The UCSO says he had indicated he had plans of performing a mass shooting at a local facility. 

They quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Rigdon and a search warrant for his home. Members of the Kentucky State Police, Sturgis Police and Fish & Wildlife secured a perimeter around his house.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

The owners and managers of the facility that had been threatened are cooperating with the investigation and the sheriff's office is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the facility. 

The UCSO says so far there is no indication Rigdon has co-conspirators and that all evidence points to him acting alone.

 

Recommended for you