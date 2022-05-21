Sturgis man facing 204 charges after threatening mass shooting, sheriff's office says

A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after they say he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a facility that employees over 200 people.
Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis was arrested on Friday on 204 counts of Terroristic Threatening. The UCSO says he had indicated he had plans of performing a mass shooting at a local facility.
They quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Rigdon and a search warrant for his home. Members of the Kentucky State Police, Sturgis Police and Fish & Wildlife secured a perimeter around his house.
He was then taken into custody without incident.
The owners and managers of the facility that had been threatened are cooperating with the investigation and the sheriff's office is taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the facility.
The UCSO says so far there is no indication Rigdon has co-conspirators and that all evidence points to him acting alone.