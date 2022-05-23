Sturgis man now facing 224 charges after threatening mass shooting, deputies say

53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis was originally arrested on Friday on 204 counts of Terroristic Threatening. His charges have now gone up to 224 counts.
Rigdon was arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after they say he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at Jim David Meat's, which employees over 200 people.
"They called and said they received a text message from a family member that was threatening to shoot up Jim David meats. An active shooter situation," says Deputy Jason Thomas.
After police made sure the threat was valid, multiple agencies secured the plant, and Rigdon's home where he still was. Deputy Thomas says police called for him to come out, but he didn't answer.
After they obtained a search warrant for the property, Rigdon was placed under arrest without incident.
"We searched the residence, not a tremendous amount found in the residence, but an out-building which was listed on the search warrant, we discovered had some troubling notes," Deputy Thomas described what they found, "Disturbing"
"We found he was plotting the death for a close family member, who also worked at Jim David Meat's. We found a rifle round with her name on it,"
Rigdon is currently being held in the Webster County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
The UCSO says so far there is no indication Rigdon has co-conspirators and that all evidence points to him acting alone.