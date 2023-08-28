Sturgis mayor resigns while city faces major debt crisis

STURGIS, Ky. (WEVV) — After essentially going broke, the city faced a tough decision that could alter the existence of the community forever.
After years of build up, Sturgis has found themselves over $150,000 in debt, which has been deemed a hole that the city simply can’t pull themselves out of.
Now members of the city face the biggest decision yet, to file for bankruptcy or lose the town forever.
In the city council meeting, members discussed plans to move forward with filing for bankruptcy, however in order to even see if the decision is possible proper bookkeeping needs to happen.
Sturgis plans to hire a certified public accountant to assist for a temporary time to help put finances in order.
Council members voiced their concerns during this time on the lack of funds.
One council member stated, “I don’t see how we can afford it? We can’t pay the bills now, how are we gonna be able to pay this?”
Even if the city fixes it's books, there’s still a possibility the city won’t be able to file for bankruptcy.
Now the city is faced with yet another problem as the mayor Kent Sayle announced in the meeting that he will be resigning from office.
“I want to be here. We’re a family. I want to be here. I’m going to see it to the end, but I have a personal life too and I have employment outside of here. Because the mayor job only pays $10,000 a year no benefits, so I have a full time employment that I have to consider,” says Mayor Sayle.
After the CPA works to fix the books, the attorney will decide if filing for bankruptcy is even possible.
Mayor Sayle says, “we’re a community here and we’ve got to band together, come through this, and like I said I’ll still help in any way that I just can’t help in a mayor’s role.”
As for the future of a mayor, the city will now look to either elect from inside the city council or elect from the community.