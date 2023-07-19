Substance abuse recovery program hosts free concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A local organization partnered with a Christian rock band, Seventh Day Slumber, to put on a free concert to help raise awareness for those struggling with addiction.
Friends of Sinners, a faith-based substance abuse recovery organization in Owensboro, hosted the band at Matthew's Table church.
Seventh Day Slumber was started by Blaise Rojas’ father. Rojas, now the band's drummer, told 44News about his father's journey.
"He had a 400 dollar a day cocaine addiction, and after trying to commit suicide, he gave his life to God in the back of the ambulance. Shortly after that, he decided to start Seventh Day Slumber.”
Wednesday’s concert was a very fitting stop on their tour, aptly named “Recovery.”
Jordan Wilson, development director of Friends of Sinners, told 44News ”this is their Recovery Tour, and Friends of Sinners, we are a substance abuse recovery program.”
Every path to recovery is different, and for those who choose to embrace religion, Friends of Sinners provides the support and guidance they need to turn their lives around. Corey Burris, a Friends of Sinners alumni, said nothing worked until he started the faith-based program.
”I’ve tried multiple other treatment centers that were not Christ-based, that were not Christ-centered," Burris said, "and I never had any success.”
The goal of the completely free concert was raising awareness. For some, knowing about Friends of Sinners has made the difference between a life of recovery and a life behind bars.
”Without Friends of Sinners," Burris said, "I would probably be sitting in prison right now.”
Just like Blaise Rojas’ father, the founder of Seventh Day Slumber, graduates of Friends of Sinners have turned their lives around.
”Our clients have gone on to do exceptional things in business, in ministry," Wilson said. "We’ve seen clients get their families back, custody of their children, start businesses, start churches.”
”I’ve been clean for 21 months," Burris said. "I have a good job. I actually met my wife; I’m newly married two weeks ago. It all started with Friends of Sinners introducing me to this way of life.”