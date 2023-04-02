Sullivan tornado survivors tell their harrowing story

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WEVV) — On Friday night, Sullivan was hit by a tornado, killing three and damaging over 200 buildings. Many lost their homes but are thankful that their families are safe.
The path of the tornado took it right through the Phegley-Collins family’s house, but all they could think about while hiding in their bathtub was protecting what is most precious to them.
Madison Collins told 44News about shielding her newborn from falling debris. ”She was in her car seat, and we were all hunkered over her. We could feel our neighbor’s house literally crashing against ours. It was terrifying.”
Since their wedding last year, the Phegleys have been building a life together. They bought their house in Sullivan just a few months ago, but the most important part of their new lives is even newer.
”I just had her a week ago," Collins said, "so it was really scary. I was worried about her. All I cared about was her, so to know that she’s okay–that’s my biggest blessing.”
Once the tornado passed and they knew their daughter Mylee was okay, Collins' husband Noah Phegley rushed outside to help. ”Lots of people screaming for help saying “we need help over here–” “help us,” and it’s pitch-black outside," Phegley told 44News.
He brought his injured elderly neighbor and one other back to his house in case another tornado struck. When the winds died down, they faced a sobering reality about their new home, including the nursery they had just finished painting.
”It is heartbreaking," Collins said, "to see all [Mylee's] stuff being completely covered in debris and glass everywhere.”
”It left a pretty big mess," Phegley said. "I’m very happy that I invested in a cinder block home, because we would probably not be here.”
While sifting through rubble, they found something irreplaceable. Their neighbor's photo album was hidden among the debris. When Phegley brought it to her, she expressed her gratitude for helping her that night. "You’re the boy next door. Thank you for coming and getting me.”
For Phegley, those little moments of joy don't distract him from feeling the hurt of his family and neighbors whose lives have been turned upside down. ”I don’t really know what else to say other than it’s just devastating. It’s something that Sullivan is going to have to come back from.”