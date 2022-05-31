Summer meal program starts for kids in Union County

Education officials in Union County, Kentucky, started providing area kids with free meals on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the start of the Union County Public School district's summer meal program, which offers meals to all kids and teens ages 18 and younger.
Throughout the month of June, UCPS will serve breakfasts at the following meal sites:
- Morganfield Elementary School:
Sturgis Elementary School:
- Hot breakfast onsite for any enrichment activities occurring at the school from 7am-8am. Hot Lunch offered onsite for enrichment activities from 11:30am-12:30pm. Additionally, a Grab-n-go Breakfast and Hot Lunch offered via “meal drive through/meal pick-up” at the back door of the cafeteria from 11:30am-12:30pm.
- Grab-n-go Breakfast and Hot Lunch will be served in a “drive through/Pick-up” fashion at the back of the school from 11:30am-12:30pm.
- Uniontown Elementary School:
- Grab-n-go Breakfast and Hot Lunch will be served in a “drive through/Pick-up” fashion at the parent drop off area at the back of the school from 11:30am-12:30pm.
- Union County High School:
- Hot breakfast onsite for any enrichment activities occurring at the school from 7am-8am. Hot Lunch offered onsite for enrichment activities from 11:30am-12:30pm. No “drive through/pick-up” service available at UCHS.
UCPS says the meals will be available "grab and go" style, so kids won't have to eat on-site.
Additionally, the district says that participants can pick up both a breakfast and lunch during meal service time. Parents can also pick up meals for all kids in their home, and the kids don't have to be present in the vehicle.