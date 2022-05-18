Superhero-themed event happening at Saturday's Evansville Otters game

The Evansville Otters are inviting families to attend a superhero-themed event at Bosse Field on Saturday.
According to the team, the theme for game night on Saturday, May 21, will be "Superhero Night."
During Superhero Night, kids and families will be able to meet and take photos with their favorite superhero characters. Kids are also invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes.
First pitch Saturday is at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
A full list of the team's promotional events for this season can be viewed at evansvilleotters.com/promotions.
You can purchase tickets by calling 812-435-8686, visiting the Evansville Otters website, or in-person at the box office at Bosse Field.