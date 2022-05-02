Superior Ag is encouraging safe driving this planting season

Spring is finally here... And with that, comes a lot of work for farmers.
It's planting season, which means for the next four to six weeks, you will share the roadways with planters, tractors, sprayers, and fertilizer spreaders.
According to a recent study, there are more than 1,000 farm equipment crashes a year in the United States. And although we do not see many in the Hoosier State, Superior Ag says the risk increases when motorists are not careful.
"It could risk the operator getting off to far off the shoulder, and flipping the piece of equipment. Which we're carrying agriculture chemicals in those trucks," says Safety Director Ryan Coleman.
When farmers and agriculture companies are traveling 30 to 45 minutes to and from the fields, they could be carrying up to 100,000 pounds at time. Many agree, trying to brake at the last minute is not easy.
"When we're pulling that, we're going 25 MPH. So they need to recognize we are going that slow for the safety of us and for the roadway users," Coleman said.
If you are driving behind heavy machinery or farm equipment, experts advise to always yield or stay 200 feet behind, do not assume the farmer can see you, and to be patient.
"We know that it seems like a long time to wait on us, but really it's equivalent of waiting on two stop lights," Coleman explained.