Support the local economy on "Small Business Saturday"

Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and an upcoming event puts them in the spotlight this weekend.
“Small business Saturday has been our biggest sales day of the entire year...it's a wonderful day to see how the community comes out to support our local small businesses,” said Mary Allen, owner of Sixth and Zero.
"Small Business Saturday" serves as an opportunity for people in the community to support the numerous local establishments in the Evansville area.
According to Downtown Evansville, every 67 cents spent at local shops and restaurants remains in our community.
That support goes a long way towards keeping area businesses afloat and thriving, especially during times of economic uncertainty.
"When you spend money at a small business, more of that money stays in your community, instead of going elsewhere, and we have such wonderful businesses all around the area, and it's great to have the support," said Whitney Muncy, owner of Emerald Design.
More than thirty businesses will be participating in the event, which will feature music from local musicians as people browse the different shops and restaurants.
Small business owners say they are excited for the event, and are looking forward to engaging with the community that has consistently shown its support.
"It's a great feeling to be able to connect with the community in that way. Traditionally, Evansville has shown up, ya know? They come out and support a lot of different small businesses... As a small business owner we appreciate it so much," Allen added.
Free downtown maps and tote bags courtesy of Downtown Evansville will be available from 318 Main Street starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.