Surprise $1M Donation Made in Honor of Retiring Habitat for Humanity Director in Owensboro

Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court honored Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Executive Director Virginia Braswell on Tuesday by making a large surprise donation in her name.

The fiscal court surprised Braswell with a $1 million donation on Tuesday, which is also the day of her retirement after 29 years of serving the community through her work in the organization.

“Virginia Braswell will be missed, not just for her efforts for affordable housing in our community but because of her bright smile and unbounded spirit," said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. "The Daviess County Fiscal Court is pleased to present these funds to Habitat in Virginia Braswell’s name in order to further the legacy that she leaves."

Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County established the Virginia Braswell Fund as a way to show appreciation for Braswell’s service.

“This fund will celebrate Ms. Virginia’s selfless dedication,” said the nonprofit’s incoming executive director, Jeremy Stephens. “She worked nearly three decades without accepting a paycheck, which allowed the nonprofit to serve more local families.” Donations to the fund are dedicated to the nonprofit’s mission of building affordable homes in partnership with families in need of a place to live.

Braswell first began her journey with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess-County in June of 1993, starting as the very first part time executive director.

“It has been my honor to serve the Owensboro-Daviess County region for the last 29 years,” said Braswell. “I am so happy to have been able to be part of an organization with such a meaningful mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

Throughout her years of services with the organization, Braswell has helped build 150 homes in the Owensboro-Daviess County community.