 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Surviving victim of brutal attack tells her story exclusively to 44News

  • 0
Surviving victim tells her story

Survivor Amanda Siebe tells her story to 44News.

 Brian Miller

The survivor of the incident, which unfolded in October 2021 at a home on Stinson Avenue, sat down with 44News anchor Brian Miller to tell her side of what happened that night.

Survivor Amanda Siebe wants the world to know the truth about convicted rapist and killer Heidi Carter.

"She (Carter) needed to pay for her part in it because she was acting like she was a victim and Tim was the victim, (and) I was the victim but she wasn't in any shape way or form a victim," Siebe said.

Siebe is the woman who says she was beaten with a baseball bat, restrained and then repeatedly raped over the course of several hours.

It happened at a home on Stinson Avenue in Evansville in October of 2021.

Carrey Hammond, the man who killed Timothy Ivy, also beat and raped Ivy's girlfriend, Siebe.

According to Siebe, Carter helped Hammond commit those crimes.

But ever since the initial interview with police, Carter had told investigators that she was also a victim and was just playing along to appease Hammond.

That's why Siebe wanted to testify in Carter's trial; she wanted the truth to get out.

Siebe says it seemed like the whole ordeal was an elaborate set-up, orchestrated by Carter.

It began when Siebe met Carter online.

"I met her on a lesbian dating app and we were trying to arrange to get together, I mean it's not anything we hadn't done before," Siebe said.

She says Hammond was expecting Carter to be at the Stinson Avenue home with  another woman when he arrived home from work. But Ivy was an unexpected guest.

"He knew that it was happening, he knew what was going on," Siebe said of Hammond. "He didn't know that was Tim was there, he wasn't supposed to be there. But I didn't go anywhere without him-- that was part of how we kept ourselves safe."

Siebe said surviving that nightmare has changed her life forever.

"I don't trust anybody.  It takes a minute for me to even trust you at all, you know, I don't leave the house much," she said.

It has also allowed her to reconnect with her now 19-year-old-daugther.

"She went through (it) with me there, when I came home she went through a little trauma, we've had to come back try to figure out how to do it.  I don't know, I spent the last year and a half so focused so much on the trial I don't exactly know what's next," she said.

Carter is expected to be sentenced March 9th at 10:00 a.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you