Surviving victim of brutal attack tells her story exclusively to 44News

Survivor Amanda Siebe wants the world to know the truth about convicted rapist and killer Heidi Carter.

"She (Carter) needed to pay for her part in it because she was acting like she was a victim and Tim was the victim, (and) I was the victim but she wasn't in any shape way or form a victim," Siebe said.

Siebe is the woman who says she was beaten with a baseball bat, restrained and then repeatedly raped over the course of several hours.

It happened at a home on Stinson Avenue in Evansville in October of 2021.

Carrey Hammond, the man who killed Timothy Ivy, also beat and raped Ivy's girlfriend, Siebe.

According to Siebe, Carter helped Hammond commit those crimes.

But ever since the initial interview with police, Carter had told investigators that she was also a victim and was just playing along to appease Hammond.

That's why Siebe wanted to testify in Carter's trial; she wanted the truth to get out.

Siebe says it seemed like the whole ordeal was an elaborate set-up, orchestrated by Carter.

It began when Siebe met Carter online.

"I met her on a lesbian dating app and we were trying to arrange to get together, I mean it's not anything we hadn't done before," Siebe said.

She says Hammond was expecting Carter to be at the Stinson Avenue home with another woman when he arrived home from work. But Ivy was an unexpected guest.

"He knew that it was happening, he knew what was going on," Siebe said of Hammond. "He didn't know that was Tim was there, he wasn't supposed to be there. But I didn't go anywhere without him-- that was part of how we kept ourselves safe."

Siebe said surviving that nightmare has changed her life forever.

"I don't trust anybody. It takes a minute for me to even trust you at all, you know, I don't leave the house much," she said.

It has also allowed her to reconnect with her now 19-year-old-daugther.

"She went through (it) with me there, when I came home she went through a little trauma, we've had to come back try to figure out how to do it. I don't know, I spent the last year and a half so focused so much on the trial I don't exactly know what's next," she said.

Carter is expected to be sentenced March 9th at 10:00 a.m.