Susan G. Komen foundation holds "More Than Pink" walk

People from all across the Tri-State were up bright and early on Sunday for the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink" walk.
"It's just a walk, we are no longer a race, so we are just here to walk down Congress Avenue and back to our spot here at the mall, to share our stories with our fellow survivors and caregivers," explained Rachel Smith, Development Director for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
This was the first time the event was held in Evansville since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1200 people were registered to take part in the walk, along with several booths set up to help educate people on what resources are available to them.
"(It helps) bring about awareness and allow people in the community to understand their options that Susan G. Komen has available for them to get them the help and education they need to understand breast cancer," said Hannah Branon, a CARE mission team member for the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Many participating were survivors, who were there to help spread a message of solidarity and hope for others going through treatment.
"I'm here now because I'm coming out the other end, and I feel like we need to instill some hope in others that it's possible, especially that I'm standing here now, God thankfully, that I have no evidence of disease. Having people to support you, and it gives you that strength that you need to get through," said survivor Cari Shockey.
The aspect of being around others who have been through the same thing is what makes the event so powerful.
"It's just like been amazing to come out here and gather round with people, and share your journeys and your experience with it," expressed survivor Caprice Gunn.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation is the largest funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government, with a vast network of survivors to provide support for people going through treatment, as well as their families.
"They are a great support and ally for the journey that you''re going through," said Tiana Johnson, who lost her mother-in-law to the disease.
This allows for people affected by breast cancer to always have someone they can count on through the difficult times they may face.
"I think being scared to be alone is one of the biggest challenges that people going through this have to experience, but just know that you got a lot of people here, you are not alone, get tested, and celebrate life," said Amy Mullins, who lost several friends and family members to breast cancer.
The foundation hopes that events like this will continue to raise awareness and that together, a cure will be found.