Suspect Charged in Pregnant Evansville Mother's Murder Faces Even More Time Behind Bars

The man accused of killing a pregnant mother of 4 last week in Evansville could be facing more time in prison after the prosecutor’s office filed enhancements.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has filed two enhancements to the murder charge that Scott Terry Jr. is facing.

One is the termination of a human pregnancy.

The Coroner’s Office said that 30-year-old Candilyn Sexton was pregnant at the time of her death. She was in her third trimester.

Soon after the autopsy report was completed, the prosecutor’s office added a firearm enhancement and a termination of human pregnancy enhancement to the murder charge that Terry Jr. is facing.

Enhancements are additional penalties that are added onto felony charges; potentially adding prison time if convicted.

Terry Jr. will face 45 to 65 years in prison if he’s convicted of murder in court.

However, the firearm enhancement could add 5 to 20 years, plus 6 to 20 more with the termination of a human pregnancy enhancement.

Scott Terry Jr. will be back in court on Tuesday, April 5th at 10 a.m. for his initial hearing.