Suspect Found Not Guilty of Murder in 2020 Shooting Death of Owensboro Teen

A verdict has been reached in a five-day murder trial out of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Jaikorian Johnson was found not guilty of Murder or 1st Degree Manslaughter. He was also found not guilty of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Criminal Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Manslaughter, or 2nd Degree Assault.

Johnson was found Guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter, 4th Degree Assault, and all four counts of Wanton Endangerment.

The now-18-year-old Johnson was 17 when he was accused of firing a gun that struck 15-year-old Corban Henry, killing him in Owensboro.

The trial in Daviess County began Monday with jury selection and wrapped up with losing arguments Friday afternoon. Just a few hours later, the jury delivered its verdict.

Johnson testified it was not his intention to kill anyone that night, and the shooting was in self-defense.

Sentencing will be determined at a later date.