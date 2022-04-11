Suspect Hits Man With Car While Fleeing From Police in Evansville: Affidavit

One person was arrested in Evansville on Sunday afternoon after hitting a man with a car while trying to get away from police, according to authorities.
A probable cause affidavit says the incident happened on Sunday around 5:00 p.m. when officers were called to the area of N. Governor Street and E. Missouri Street, where a silver Impala they were looking for was spotted.
Police say they were looking for the car and its driver, Isaiah Adams, after Adams had fled from authorities last week.
When one officer got to N. Governor and started walking up to the car, he said he saw Adams in the driver's seat with three other people standing in front of the car.
The officer says he was spotted by Adams, and that Adams started to back the car up. When the officer yelled at Adams "police, stop," Adams put the car in drive and took off, according to the affidavit.
The EPD report says that when Adams took off, he hit a bystander with the car. EPD said the man who was hit had an injury to his leg, but that he refused medical treatment.
Officers say they found Adams walking near Oregon Street and Garvin Street after he abandoned the silver Impala nearby.
According to EPD, Adams said he tried to flee because he was on parole.
Adams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of reckless driving, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating without a license.