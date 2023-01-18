Suspect in custody after early morning chase in Vanderburgh County

One suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Vanderburgh County.
Our crews on scene say there was a heavy police presence along I-69 as authorities searched for the suspect around the Highway 41 Interchange.
Dispatch says the vehicle chase began in the eastbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway at Garvin Street.
The call came in for a pursuit shortly after 2:15 a.m.
Authorities were in the area of South Weinbach Avenue and I-69 for a few hours using drones to enhance their search.
