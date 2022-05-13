 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspect in custody after shooting threat at Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City

  • Updated
  • 0
Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City

Officials say one person was taken into custody after a "threat of violence" was made against Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City on Friday morning around 8:00 a.m.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they were aware of a threat of violence, and that multiple agencies were currently looking into it, with extra police presence in and around the high school.

School officials told us that the threat was made on social media, and involved a shooting at the school.

We're told that authorities caught up with the suspect in the case sometime before 10:00 a.m. and took them into custody. No information on the suspect's identity was released.

No other information is available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

