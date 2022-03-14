Suspect in Fatal Ohio County Shooting Indicted on Murder, Attempted Murder Charges

A Sebree, Kentucky man has been indicted on several charges stemming from a murder investigation out of Ohio County.

During his court appearance Monday, officials say 33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree was indicted on charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault, Wanton Endangerment (nine counts) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (three counts).

McQuady was originally arrested after two people were shot multiple times in Rockport. One of the victims was killed in the shooting, and the other seriously injured.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said that there were multiple families and children present during the shooting incident who could have been harmed, and that the entire thing was caught on security cameras in the area.

McQuady is currently being held in the Ohio County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone who might have more information should call the sheriff's office immediately.