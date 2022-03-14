 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Suspect in Fatal Ohio County Shooting Indicted on Murder, Attempted Murder Charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron McQuady via Ohio County Detention Center

Aaron McQuady, 33, of Sebree (Ohio County Detention Center)

A Sebree, Kentucky man has been indicted on several charges stemming from a murder investigation out of Ohio County.

During his court appearance Monday, officials say 33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree was indicted on charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault, Wanton Endangerment (nine counts) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (three counts).

McQuady was originally arrested after two people were shot multiple times in Rockport. One of the victims was killed in the shooting, and the other seriously injured.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said that there were multiple families and children present during the shooting incident who could have been harmed, and that the entire thing was caught on security cameras in the area.

McQuady is currently being held in the Ohio County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone who might have more information should call the sheriff's office immediately.

