Suspect in Wayne Co. Deputy's Murder Captured During Attempted Jail Escape: Sheriff

The man accused of shooting and killing a Wayne County, Illinois sheriff's deputy was caught trying to escape from jail early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville was taken back into custody early Sunday morning after correctional officers found out he had gotten out of his cell and was attempting to escape the facility.
The sheriff's office says Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell due to a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center.
During Tate's escape attempt, jail property was damaged at several locations, according to the sheriff's office - though none of the damage rendered the jail unsuitable to continue housing detainees and inmates, with the exception of Tate’s cell.
Tate was originally arrested back in December of 2021 in connection to a spree of violent crimes, including the shooting and killing of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.
While Tate was originally facing dozens of charges, Wayne County officials said he accepted a plea deal in March where he pleaded guilty to one count of Murder with all other charges dropped.
The sheriff's office says that charges for Tate in the escape attempt will be reviewed by the Jefferson County and Wayne County State’s Attorney’s after the investigation into the attempted escape is completed.
No other detainees were involved in the attempted escape, according to JCSO.
Due to security protocols in the jail, the sheriff's office said no other information on the attempted escape was being released.