Suspect on the run after semi hauling 20,000 lbs of batteries stolen in Gibson County

State police are looking for suspect who ditched a stolen semi that was hauling 20,000 pounds of batteries.
The Indiana State Police confirms the semi was stolen from Pilot Travel Center off of Highway 41 and I-64 in Haubstadt around 1:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
According to state police, the semi was found abandoned about 45 minutes later in Vanderburgh County at the intersection of E. Boonville New Harmony Road Young Road.
After searching for the suspect in a wooded area with multiple K9 units, ISP said the search was called off due to the K9s losing the suspect's scent.
Police believe the suspect may have fled the area after being picked up by another vehicle.
Authorities believe this theft is part of a series of semi thefts that have been taking place in multiple states.
No other information is available right now, but our crew is on the scene working to gather more information.