Suspects Shooting Inside Hotel Room During Standoff with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is in a stand-off with two suspects at a hotel in the northern part of the county early Saturday morning.
It's all taking place at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 44News they are negotiating with two suspects at the hotel. He said they were initially there on a domestic call.
He also said multiple shots were fired from the suspects inside the room.
We have a 44News Crew on the scene.
We'll continue to update you as this story develops.