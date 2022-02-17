Suspended Muhlenberg County Deputy Charged With Strangulation Makes First Court Appearance

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless it is an emergency. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson, McLean and Union. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and Owensville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&