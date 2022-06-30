 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Greenville

6-29-22 house fire in Greenville KY

(Greenville Fire Department)

A "suspicious" house fire is being investigated by fire officials in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

The Greenville Fire Department says its crews were called to a house fire within city limits on Hayes Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

After crews extinguished the flames on the first floor of the home, they went up the stairs into the second floor and attic space.

GFD says that when crews got the the stairwell landing, they were met with extreme heat and zero visibility. Then, a partial roof collapse forced firefighters to exit the building and keep fighting the fire from outside.

The fire department says that the home had no utilities in service at the time of the fire, and that the fire is being considered suspicious.

GFD Investigators will be helping the State Fire Marshall's Office with the investigation into the cause.

