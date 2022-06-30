'Suspicious' house fire under investigation in Greenville

A "suspicious" house fire is being investigated by fire officials in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.
The Greenville Fire Department says its crews were called to a house fire within city limits on Hayes Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
After crews extinguished the flames on the first floor of the home, they went up the stairs into the second floor and attic space.
GFD says that when crews got the the stairwell landing, they were met with extreme heat and zero visibility. Then, a partial roof collapse forced firefighters to exit the building and keep fighting the fire from outside.
The fire department says that the home had no utilities in service at the time of the fire, and that the fire is being considered suspicious.
GFD Investigators will be helping the State Fire Marshall's Office with the investigation into the cause.