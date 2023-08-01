 Skip to main content
SUV driver still wanted after an early morning pursuit across two counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Henderson and Vanderburgh County Deputies continue to search for a suspect after a high speed chase crossing state lines.

Evansville Dispatch says the chase started just before 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Vanderburgh County Deputies picked up the chase and was assisted by Evansville Police.

They say they are searching for a blue Chevy SUV last spotted near Lynch and Oakhill Road.

The male driver has warrants out of Henderson County.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call authorities.

