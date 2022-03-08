 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SWIRCA and More Meals on Wheels Program Impacted by Gas Prices

SWIRCA and More Meals on Wheels
Ella Shemwell

The Meals on Wheels Program at SWIRCA and More in Evansville says for the past two weeks, they have started making changes to their routes due to the rise in gas prices.

The program has 7 cargo vans they use to deliver 500 hot meals across 6 counties for the elderly who are home-bound. They have 16 routes to take, with the longest one traveling from Vanderburgh to Perry County.

"For the past two weeks, the pumps have cut us off at $75, and that is not enough to fill up those vans," says Nutrition Director Karyn Gipson.

"Since that one is the most expensive route, we had to switch vehicles. We only have one we can switch out, because we do need the room of the big cargo van, but for right now we are working real hard to get all the food in there for that one route,"

The program does receive money from the government to help with a portion of the food, but they rely on a $3.50 donation per meal from the clients or community.

"We currently suggest $3.50 per meal, but our average donation is running at $1.50, so that tells you the big gap there"

Meals on Wheels has been running since 1972, and they have yet to miss a meal, even through the pandemic. They say, this is their mission to keep their clients fed and they hope to continue to do so for years to come. Even with the soaring gas prices.

They are currently accepting donations to help lighten the impact.