SWIRCA's free bus service extending it's program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — SWIRCA, a senior citizen assistance center, is extending their free bus ride program up to December.
The program has given over 60,000 rides.
Jim Twomley, a METS rider, says, "Once in a while I choose to walk, but if it's a day like this you lose a lot of sweat and get dehydrated easily. I think it's important that they have a program where you can get around on the bus".
SWIRCA is a nonprofit that offers services to both elderly and disabled Evansville residents.
The new service, which began providing rides in January, allows those residents to use the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System for free.
Monica Spencer , the development director for SWIRCA, says, "We had planned to do it just for six months, but because of the demand and because of the increased ridership and with additional funding that we had received, we decided to extend it until the end of December."
Now, those in need of that transportation are able to attend community events, medical appointments, and run errands in a safe and reliable way.
If you are 65 years old or older, or have a disability, you can go to the METS office and grab a discount bus card.
SWIRCA hopes that through funding, they can continue the free bus service for 2024.
The company also has plans of expanding and renovating their current building.