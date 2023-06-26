Swonder Ice Arena is set to close for the rest of the summer

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — The Swonder Ice Arena is taking on a major renovation causing them to close their arena for some time.
The ice arena has always done their best to keep at least one ice surface available to be used year round, but with the required replacement of their cooling system, the use of any surface will not be possible.
Nich Pariman, the general manager of Swonder Ice Arena, says, "It's a really big deal for us to close down for a little bit, but it's really vital to keep the building alive for the next 20 plus years to come."
With servicing over 10,000 people in the community, the decision on when to take on this renovation was important.
"This two month period is kind of the slowest time of the year for us to be able to get this done and have minimal impact on the community as a whole," says Pariman.
The timing would not put much of a damper on recreational skating, however, many athletes who use Swonder's facilities daily will now face a commute to continue off-season training.
Eli Sommers, a hockey player in Evansville, said, "We're going to have to spend a whole lot on gas money trying to go to Owensboro, but it'll be tough to try and stay in shape for this coming season."
High temperatures in the summer months requires greater maintenance and equipment for the ice.
Swonder's staff are striving to keep the community updated and educated on the renovations progress the entire time.
Pariman says, "I would really encourage people to take a look at our Facebook page. During the renovation process we're going to be posting educational videos on what is going on in the update."
Swonder will be having a final mega skate session open to the public on Saturday, July 1st from 1pm to 5pm, before renovations begin.
The reopening is predicted to be for the middle of September.