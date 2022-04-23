Taking Steps for Autism Walk in Boonville

Walkers helped to raise money and awareness for Autism during the Taking Steps for Autism Walk and 5k Saturday morning.
The walk was hosted by Autism Evansville at the Warrick County 4-H Center in Boonville.
Food trucks were out serving some delicious treats. Kids could also enjoy face painting while parents bid on raffle items.
The Boonville Fire Department was also out there to show their support as parents and kids with Autism made their way to the finish line.
"For me personally, I have a child on the spectrum and just getting that awareness and acceptance out there that families like mine we need the support of the community and events like this allow us to do that," said Autism Evansville events coordinator Kelsey Schapker.
Medals were given to the top three times in each age group.