Tammy Duckworth, Kathy Salvi advance in race for Illinois Senate

Incumbent Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth will face off against candidate Kathy Salvi for a spot in the U.S. Senate in November's general election.

Sen. Duckworth ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Illinois Senate in the state's primary election Tuesday.

Salvi was declared the winner of the Republican nomination by CNN late Tuesday night, beating out six other candidates on the Republican ticket.

Duckworth was elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Illinois in 2016, serving alongside Senator Dick Durbin.

