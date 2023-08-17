Teachers and Staff were ready for Mount Carmel Grade School’s first day

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEVV) — Backpacks were filled and lunch boxes were packed, these young students at Mount Carmel Grade School are ready to conquer the school year that lies ahead.
44News spoke with Student, Jase Alka, on his thoughts and feelings on the first day of school, “I’m nervous but I’m ready to do it.”
Many students are gearing up for a fresh start, and some of the youngest members of our community are maybe feeling a little nervous about starting a new grade.
44News spoke with Student, Keely Drone, on her focus for the school year, “Just get good grades, and be myself.”
For many of these 3rd-6th Grade students, it's not just about academics, but also about navigating new routines and meeting new people.
Teachers and staff have been hard at work, making sure everything is set for the first day of school. From decorating classrooms to organizing supplies, the atmosphere is one of readiness and anticipation.
44News spoke with Mount Carmel Grade School Principal, Brianne Foster, on what she really wants the school to embody, “I just hope that students have a very well rounded experience, we try to offer a little something for everybody. Also, we want them to have positive memories.”
Their excitement isn't just about reuniting with friends; it's also a reflection of their desire for knowledge and their courage to explore new challenges.
With the support of caring teachers, parents, and a positive school environment, students are ready to embark on a new year of learning and growth.