Teams Get in Final Practice Swings Ahead of Guns & Hoses Charity Boxing Match

With the big event just days away, Tri-State first responders are getting right to the punch.
911 Gives Hope will ring in its 14th annual Guns & Hoses boxing match Saturday, so teams are getting in some last-minute training before trading blows for a cause.
"It's very serious, said Mike Doran, fire marshal with the Evansville Fire Department. "Everybody you know and everybody you're going to know is there. The lights, the sounds, the spectacle of it can really get to you and drain you."
The boxing exhibition has become a mainstay for the region.
Over the years, the event has raised nearly $2 million for local charities.
"We get people from miles around," Doran said. "I know ticket sales as of [Wednesday] was about 6,000 people, which is a pretty good crowd, and I imagine we'll have quite a bit more than that come Saturday."
All of the money raised goes to local children with special needs or disabilities. That's why the Tri-State's finest and bravest are willing to enter the ring and put it all on the line, because after all -- their pain is the children's gain.
"I've been on the receiving end of this charity before so it's a great feeling knowing the money is going where they say it goes and the toys we collect are going to the children that are in the hospitals over the holidays and stuff like that," Spotville Fire Department Captain Shane Driskell said. "To know 100% that it's going where it says it's going -- being a part of it and being on the giving side of it feels a lot better."
While charity is the main focus, for these fighters, whether seasoned vets or amateurs, the match -- and its preparation -- brings more than goodwill to the ring.
Driskell is participating for the first time because of the health benefits, he said. "It's a great workout, you burn calories."
Doran said it helps first responders do better while in the line of duty. "They learn how to deal with pressure better, they learn how to relax."
But, at the end of the day, we all know why Guns & Hoses really brings in the crowds -- Firefighters and police officers getting in a one-two punch for children in need.
"Just the spectacle and the fanfare of it," Driskell said. "The idea of your emergency services people going toe to toe and going to blows and it's all for a good cause."
Guns & Hoses takes place at the Ford Center Saturday. 30 police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel from Tri-State agencies and departments are taking part.
The first bell rings at 7 p.m.