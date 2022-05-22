Teen accused of shooting at Evansville Police Officer charged with attempted murder

A 17-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder, after police say he shot at an off-duty officer early Sunday morning.
Police say two EPD officers were working off duty at The Corner Pocket Bar, when they heard gun shots being fired around 2 a.m.
When officers went to investigate, they saw a crowd physically fighting. One officer spotted a handgun on a teenager, later identified as 17-year-old Denali Thomas.
Thomas ran away from the officer, as he gave loud, verbal commands to stop him, according to police.
During the foot pursuit, Thomas then shot at least one round at the officer.
The officer was not hit and returned fire. Thomas was not hit either.
The teen continued to run away, but was found and taken into custody by police a short time later.
Thomas was taken to EPD headquarters to meet with detectives and his guardian for an interview, since his is a juvenile.
Afterwards, he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.
Thomas will be seen in adult court due to the nature of the charges, according to police.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.