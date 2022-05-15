Teen connected to shooting arrested after crashing into Owensboro Police cruiser, injuring officer

The Owensboro Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old after they crashed into a police cruiser, injuring an officer.
Police say the crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
Officers had tracked the teen down after connecting him to a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive. A female victim said her car had been struck multiple times around 3:30 p.m. by gunfire. Luckily, she was not injured.
When officer tried to stop the teen, he sped off.
They then pursued him to the corner of Tamarack Road and South Griffith Avenue, where the teen crashed into the cruiser.
The officer then suffered minor injuries.
The teen was arrested for:
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Police Officer- 4 Counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession of a Handgun by a Minor – 2nd Offense
- Fleeing and Evading Police – 1st Degree • and related traffic offenses.
The teen also had six pick-up orders issued by the court and had a stolen AR-15 style rifle.
His previous charges included
- Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor – 1st Offense (Enhanced),
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivative),
- Trafficking in Marijuana,
- Theft from a Building, Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, and a two previous Fleeing or Evading Police charges.