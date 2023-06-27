 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Teen crime rising in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Police Department cruiser

After two 16-year-olds were killed by teens in a week span, we take a look at the rising trend of teen crimes in Owensboro.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —

Teen crime is on the rise in part of the tri-state. In the past week, two teens were killed and the suspects, just teens themselves. It's not just murders, it's other violent crimes including assault and robberies. Investigators tell 44news, most of those crimes are crimes of opportunity.

We took a look at the numbers and found just in the past two years, teens in Owensboro have accounted for over a thousand crimes ranging from vandalism to criminal homicide.

In 2021, 508 crimes were committed by teens. That number rose in 2022 to 559 crimes. Assault led the way with a combined 231 offenses, followed by theft at 196 offenses, then disorderly conduct at 103. Vandalism also had high amount of crimes with 85 crimes committed in two years.

Just this week, two 16-year-olds were shot and killed by juveniles. Community members say the current 1 a.m. curfew for teens needs to be changed to a earlier hour.

"You can see there are many things that can be done. I think what the missing piece is what can be done in regards to the teenagers," said Demarcus Curry, a community activist. "They have to be the ones who take advantage of it as well and not just let it go away."

44News spoke to people in the community and they believe action can and should be done. No one wants to see any more young lives taken or destroyed by crime.

