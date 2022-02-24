 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Teen Facing Charges After Wednesday Night Shooting in Owensboro

gun and police lights

A teenage boy is facing multiple charges connected to a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday night in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The Owensboro Police Department says that around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the the area of Carol Stream, which is just off of Ewing Road. 

After the incident Wednesday night, detectives charged a 17 year old male juvenile with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, 1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, and 1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

OPD says the same teen has also been charged previously by detectives with three firearms related offenses stemming from two other incidents that happened in the last six months.

As we reported, an Owensboro home on Carol Stream had been hit with gunfire just one day before this most recent shooting, but police have not confirmed which other incidents the teen is being charged in.

Police said that no injuries were reported in the incident that happened Wednesday night.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case should call the Owensboro Police Department immediately.

