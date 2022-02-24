Teen Facing Charges After Wednesday Night Shooting in Owensboro

A teenage boy is facing multiple charges connected to a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday night in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Owensboro Police Department says that around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the the area of Carol Stream, which is just off of Ewing Road.
After the incident Wednesday night, detectives charged a 17 year old male juvenile with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, 1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, and 1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
OPD says the same teen has also been charged previously by detectives with three firearms related offenses stemming from two other incidents that happened in the last six months.
As we reported, an Owensboro home on Carol Stream had been hit with gunfire just one day before this most recent shooting, but police have not confirmed which other incidents the teen is being charged in.
Police said that no injuries were reported in the incident that happened Wednesday night.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case should call the Owensboro Police Department immediately.