Teen hit by truck while crossing the street in Madisonville

A teen was taken to the hospital in Madisonville, Kentucky on Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on a bicycle, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.
MPD says a 13-year-old rode their bicycle into the path of a pickup truck while trying to cross South Main Street.
The teen was hit by the truck and taken to the emergency room by ambulance for treatment of injuries that appeared to be minor, according to police.
Police say the young teen was conscious while being taken to the hospital.
Reporter Jake Thomas will have more on the story tonight on 44News.