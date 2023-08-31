Teen murder suspect to be transferred to adult court in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The teen suspect accused of murdering 16-year-old Demarion Black in Owensboro will be moved to adult court for possible indictment.
According to the Daviess County Attorney, a judge ruled probable caused existed during Thursday's transfer hearing.
The juvenile is accused of shooting Demarion Black in the area of Hughes Avenue late July.
At this time, the suspect is being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Facility on a $500,000 full cash bond.
The Owensboro Police Department says he faces charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.