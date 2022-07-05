Teen shot in late night shooting in Evansville

Evansville Police continue to investigate a shooting late Monday night that sent a teen to the hospital.
EPD arrived to the area of Sweetser Avenue and Morton Avenue around 9:45PM to a call of shots fired. When they arrived, a 15-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers rendered aid and AMR transported him to a local hospital.
Officers located multiple shell casings near the teen. Dispatch advised that a white car drove east from the scene and was possibly involved in the shooting.
EPD asks if anyone has more information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.