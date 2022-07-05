 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Teen shot in late night shooting in Evansville

police lights shooting graphic mgn

Evansville Police continue to investigate a shooting late Monday night that sent a teen to the hospital.

EPD arrived to the area of Sweetser Avenue and Morton Avenue around 9:45PM to a call of shots fired.  When they arrived, a 15-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the leg.  Officers rendered aid and AMR transported him to a local hospital.

Officers located multiple shell casings near the teen.  Dispatch advised that a white car drove east from the scene and was possibly involved in the shooting.

EPD asks if anyone has more information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.

